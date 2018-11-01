Injuries from electric scooter crashes are coming in "fast and furious" as emergency rooms experience a wave of injuries thanks to the motorised two-wheeled machines.

Fractures, lacerations and abrasions, broken teeth, head injuries and even collapsed lungs are some of the injuries seen by nurses and doctors.

Australasian College for Emergency Medicine (ACEM) New Zealand faculty chair Dr John Bonning said the wave of injuries was a concern.

"Injuries are coming in fast and furious," Bonning said.

"Our members are reporting a spike in accidents, several quite serious."

Injuries have included fractures, lacerations and abrasions, broken teeth, head injuries and even collapsed lungs.

"The public need to understand these scooters are not toys," Bonning said.

"They are capable of high speeds, and when ridden on footpaths where there are a high number of pedestrians, they can pose a serious issue to yourself and others.

"My message to the public is: before getting on one, put on a helmet, and importantly know what you are doing."

Bonning said scooter companies also had an obligation to ensure safety for users and other public is a top priority.

"We have seen these shared electric scooters become very popular in a short amount of time since they have been introduced in Auckland and Christchurch," Bonning said.

"We anticipate this popularity will rise as they are introduced across the country, so we want to make sure our elected officials and representatives who are giving them the green light have thought about the regulation of the scooters, from a safety perspective."

On Monday, the Herald reported the number of ACC claims for e-scooter related injuries has almost tripled in the past week, with 38 claims since Lime E-scooters launched in New Zealand.

The number of claims has risen by 24 since last Wednesday, when the Herald reported there had been 14 claims since the October 15 launch in Auckland and Christchurch.

When broken down by primary injury, a total of 15 claims are recorded as a laceration, puncture or sting, while 12 were soft tissue injuries. In addition, about four claims involved concussion or brain injury.

The figures come as 500 more e-scooters were launched in Auckland earlier this week, and more are set to hit the streets next month.

Currently e-scooter riders are allowed to ride without helmets and share the footpath with pedestrians despite travelling at up to 27km/h.

Workplace safety campaigner and early-stage investment fund manager Lance Wiggs earlier told the Herald "someone is going to die" if a number of changes to the road rules weren't made.

The Blind Foundation has expressed concerns that the swift scooters pose a real concern and risk for those who are blind and have low vision.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff earlier stated he believed there was a serious issue, and wanted a safety report ahead of any major accident.

A spokeswoman for Lime told the Herald it urges riders to practice safe riding by wearing helmets both through notifications on the app and on the actual scooter.

"All our users must abide by all the same city and state laws as if they were operating their own cars, bikes or scooters. This includes laws surrounding the use of mobile phones while travelling.

"While Lime's scooters can reach 25km per hour, it is up to the rider to deem what speed is reasonable based off of their surroundings," the spokeswoman said.