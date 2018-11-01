A bakery, city caterer and two Asian food outlets are among Auckland's dirtiest eateries after four of them were found to be infested with pests.

This included Pepper Kitchen in the city centre where Auckland Council health inspectors found a cockroach and rodent infestation in August.

Infestations were also discovered at Catering Masters in Mangere, BBQ Noodle House in Albany and Davin Bakery and Cafe on the Te Atatū Peninsula.

Lucky Grill Seafood Restaurant in Highland Park was also hit with an E-grade rating but this was because it was found to have poor storage and cross-contamination issues.

Cleanliness and poor hygiene were found to be issues in all five outlets, while Pepper Kitchen was described as a "critical risk" because of its cleaning standards.

A sixth outlet, Surasang in the Wairau Valley, was hit with a D-grade rating for "non-compliant labelling" and "undeclared allergens".

The five E rated outlets were ordered closed until the issues had been fixed.

They were then set to be given a new grading after 90 days.

Food outlets with an E grade

Catering Masters – 2/27 The Concourse, Mangere Towncentre, Mangere

Davin Bakery & Cafe – 5/1A Gloria Ave, Te Atatū Peninsula

MMQ Noodles House – 361 Albany Highway, Albany

Lucky Grill Seafood Restaurant – 5/7 Aviemore Drive, Highland Park

Pepper Kitchen – 21-25 Elliot St, Auckland Central