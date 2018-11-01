A Beachlands man who hit his head after falling 3m from a ladder was unresponsive for eight minutes as a rescue helicopter crew scrambled to his location.

An Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter was deployed to Beachlands at 11am on Thursday to assist a man in his 50s who had fallen 3m off a ladder, landed on his back, hit his head and suffered a head injury.

"He was non-responsive for approximately eight minutes.

"An RSI, rapid sequence intubation, was needed to be performed to assist his breathing," a spokesman said.

The man was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.