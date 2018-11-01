Prince Harry and Meghan have sent out a message of thanks to New Zealand for the warm and wonderful reception they received over the past week.

"A message from The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," the couple posted on Instagram from their official Instagram account, kensingtonroyal.

"Thank you New Zealand for the most wonderful last week of our tour. It has been a privilege to meet so many friendly Kiwis."

The couple said they leave New Zealand "feeling inspired and reminded of how every single one of us can make a difference".

The quote was a nod to Kate Sheppard, a prominent member of New Zealand's women's suffrage movement that helped women win the right to vote more than a century ago.

The royal couple have also been giving fans glimpes behind the scenes of their tour of New Zealand, Australia, Fiji and Tonga in photos posted on Instagram.

This included a picture of Meghan cradling her baby bump beneath the towering redwoods close to Rotorua taken by Prince harry.

The princess can be seen beaming and amid the beautiful forest setting as sunlight peeps through the canopy.