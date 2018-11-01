Emergency services are at the scene of an early morning fire that has destroyed a West Coast community hall.

The blaze broke out in the Mokihinui community hall, on State Highway 67 halfway between Westport and Karamea, about 3am this morning.

Fire crews from Granity and Waimangaroa rushed to the scene.

However, Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman Andrew Norris said they were unable to save the old building.

"The crews that responded discovered on arrival the building was well involved in fire, and was actually at point of collapse."

Norris said two fire crews were involved in dampening down hot spots.

"Police are in attendance and I dare say we'll have a fire investigator on site later this morning to assist in those investigations."

Mokihinui is a small rural community, with a population of 186 at the 2013 Census.