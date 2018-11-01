The National Party has rejected embattled MP Jami-Lee Ross's request for a proxy vote.

"The National Party will not be casting Jami-Lee Ross's proxy vote. Mr Ross is no longer a National MP, having been expelled from the caucus on 16 October and resigning his membership of the National Party on the same day.

"The Party's decision not to accept his vote is unrelated to the waka jumping legislation. No decision has been made on that though as Simon Bridges has said we are unlikely to use it.'" a National Party spokesperson told the Herald

National Party senior whip Barbara Kuriger wrote to Ross detailing why the party had rejected his proxy vote.

"You were expelled from the National Party caucus on 16 October 2018 and on the same date you resigned your membership of the New Zealand National Party.

"On the basis the National Party Whip will not be using your proxy vote," Kuriger wrote to Ross.

Kuriger went on to say it was "now incumbent on you to confirm with the Speaker that you are no longer a member of the National Party caucus nor the New Zealand National Party".

Ross declined to comment this morning, saying he was still on leave.

Earlier this week, the Botany MP wrote to his former colleagues offering them his proxy vote in Parliament.

Ross quit two weeks ago, alleging a party donation had been mishandled. He laid a complaint with police, but evidence he made public did not appear to back up his allegations. National's caucus voted unanimously to expel him.

He has vowed a return to Parliament as an independent MP but is reportedly focused on his mental health at present.

I appreciate all the recent messages of support. I was well looked after by the fantastic people at Middlemore, and grateful for their care. On medical advice I remain on leave, but have given National my proxy vote to ensure Botany continues to be represented in Parliament. pic.twitter.com/GFxzJ9eyZ2 — Jami-Lee Ross (@jamileeross) October 30, 2018

