A German tourist has described the fearful moment her companion fell at Tunnel Beach, slid down a rock face, and stopped herself just in time on a ledge high above the heaving sea.

Anna Weinfurter and Johanna Langner were two weeks into a two-month trip through New Zealand when they decided to visit Tunnel Beach on their way south to the Catlins.

Weinfurter, who hails from a small village in the Bavarian forest, said they were enjoying the dramatic views about 1pm when she heard her travelling companion crying for help.

She turned around and Langner was nowhere to be seen.

She soon realised her friend was marooned down a rock face on a ledge above a 30m drop to the sea below, on the southern side of the headland which forms a spectacular sandstone arch.

It emerged the 25-year-old, who was wearing sand shoes with minimal grip, had slipped on grass wet with sea spray, fallen down a rock face, broken her leg, and stopped her slide just in time to prevent a possible fatal fall to the ocean.

Weinfurter tried to call 111 but there was no cellphone coverage, so she scrambled up the steep track to the car park where she was able to contact emergency services, before returning to the ledge to check on her friend and wait for help.

First on scene was St John, followed shortly after by fire crews.

A paramedic rushed to Ms Langner's aid, passing her pain relief and keeping her calm.

The firefighters dug a ground anchor before using harnesses and ropes to lower themselves to the patient, place her into a stokes basket and hoist her to safety.

Langner, who lives near Munich, was then carried to a waiting ambulance, which took her to Dunedin Hospital's emergency department to be treated for her broken leg.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand Senior Station Officer Rob Torrance, of Dunedin City Station, said that the physically demanding rescue effort involved 12 fire-

fighters who had to alternate carrying the stokes basket back up the access track.

Weinfurter said from hospital yesterday evening she and her friend wanted to convey their thanks for the "kindness and friendliness of all the people who helped".

"We would like to thank the paramedic who arrived first for his calmness and his help to organise the rescue.

"And the firefighters for their help ... to get her out of that spot.

"She feels sorry that they had to carry her up all the way to the parking place."