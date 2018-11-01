Auckland emergency services have been in overdrive tonight, dealing with a number of weather-related incidents, including power outages.

Six different outages are showing on the Vector Outage Map: Titirangi, Rose Bank, Mount Albert, Mount Eden, Mangere Bridge, and Otahuhu, all impacted.

A police spokeswoman said they have received a number of calls from the public about wind-related incidents.

"We've had a number of calls about fencing, timber, other material from building sites blowing onto the road – Takapuna, Otahuhu," she said.

"We've had a few reports of trees or branches blocking roads – Kohimarama, Epsom, Mt Roskill, Clendon Park, Kumeu, Waitoki, Northwestern motorway, Pukekohe."

Vector said a number of areas throughout Auckland had been experiencing power outages.

Spokesman Andre Botha said it was impossible to pinpoint how many homes had been impacted but there were a number of faults across the network.

When he left the office around 8.20pm there were at least 10 faults on the network, he said.

A number of crews would be working through the night Botha said and members of the public without power are asked to remain patient.

🌬️ It's been a very windy afternoon in the Auckland Region. In fact, between 4-5 pm our weather station at Western Springs recorded a gust to 82.4 km/h!



This is the strongest wind gust at this location since the damaging wind event on 10 April 2018, when 94.5 km/h was recorded! — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) November 1, 2018

Metservice meteorologist Ravi Kandula told the Herald Auckland had a mean wind speed of around 50 to 60km/h, with some gusts reaching 100km/h.

At 9pm the Harbour Bridge had recorded a wind speed of 44km/h with a wind gust of 78km/h, meanwhile, Auckland central was sitting at 46km/h and 59km/h respectively.

Tomorrow, the majority of the country is looking at mainly fine and settled weather, Kandula said.

Early risers in Auckland and Wellington will see some cloud cover but it should pass over the space of the morning into a fine day.

"Essentially, all the main centres will have a pretty nice day really," Kandula said.

Heading into the weekend, New Zealand is in the firing line of another turbulent few days of weather with strong winds and rain set to pack-a-punch.

The forecast is showing much of the country will be hampered by wet and windy weather, with significant weather warnings likely.

MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes said the "significant wind and rain event" contrasts the calmer weather of the last few weeks.

"Wind will be the dominant element of this weekend's weather," he said.

"While the wet weather does affect much of the country, the strong winds are what provide the greatest and most widespread risk."