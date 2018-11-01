NZ Sculpture OnShore is New Zealand's largest outdoor sculpture exhibition, and one of the oldest.

The exhibition features hundreds of sculptures from established and emerging artists, providing a unique snapshot of contemporary three-dimensional art practice in New Zealand. This includes giant stand-alone sculptures, small-scaled works, light and sound art works, process art and many site-specific installations.

Sculptor Rebecca Rose grew up in the South Island and was inspired as in her youth by the vast open spaces of her Marlborough hometown.

Working from her home studio, she creates striking sculptures in various metals, alloys and Corten steel.

Advertisement

Rose's works play with their environs, toying with natural and synthetic light and inviting wind to whisk around their organic-looking forms.

All of the works exhibited at NZ Sculpture OnShore are for sale and proceeds from each exhibition are donated to Women's Refuge. To date more than $1.65 million has been donated to help Women's Refuge support victims of domestic violence in New Zealand.

• NZ Sculpture OnShore will be held from November 3-18.