Emergency services were called to an incident in Avondale, West Auckland, this afternoon following calls about a structure collapsing.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokesperson told Newstalk ZB concrete tilt slabs had fallen over.

One man, who did not wish to be named, told the Herald he was next door when the concrete slabs of a massive commercial warehouse on Patiki Road toppled down in the wind.

"The entire building shook like it was an earthquake a couple of times."

People rushed outside and emergency service "came whizzing along" sirens blaring, he said.

Traffic was congested in the area, he said.

St John spokeswoman Chrissy Hamilton told the Herald three ambulances attended the incident but were not required as there were no patients.

FENZ crew were planning on leaving the scene around 4.10pm.