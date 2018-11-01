Access to the Auckland suburb of Gulf Harbour has been blocked by a crash on Whangaparaoa Road.

Police said a vehicle crashed into a power pole, bringing down lines.

"Due to the lines being down, a section of Whangaparaoa Rd past Tindalls Bay has been closed, just prior to Roberts Rd – blocking access to Gulf Harbour," police said.

"There are no serious injuries reported as a result of the crash.

"Workers are attempting to restore the powerlines however the road closure is expected to remain for some time until this is complete."