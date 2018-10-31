Three Whanganui High School students have been suspended and a number stood down following a multi-person brawl.

Footage of the fight, which happened earlier this week, was caught on camera and the video has blown up on social media.

The families of two boys involved have laid complaints with Whanganui Police.

Principal Martin McAllen said he became aware of the situation immediately.

"We've gone through the processes in terms of suspension and stand down. That's happened. All families have been contacted and there's a police investigation," he said.

"We contacted the police right away because that's totally unacceptable."

The three students that were stood down will attend a meeting with McAllen and the disciplinary committee formed with board of trustees staff next week.

A student told the Chronicle that the fight broke out after a student attempted to shock another with a battery and wire.

This is being investigated by police.

Principal Martin McAllen has been contacted for comment following a brawl that was filmed involving Whanganui High School students. Photo / Bevan Conley
