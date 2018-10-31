In all corners of Rotorua today there is a lingering sense of pride, a "well-deserved" sense of pride, at the way the city was showcased to its royal visitors.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent an unforgettable day in Rotorua yesterday, with the city's manaakitanga (hospitality) showcased in beautiful sunshine.

Deputy mayor Dave Donaldson said he was certain there would be pride felt by the city today and it was "well-deserved pride".

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex greet the public in the Government Gardens. Photo/ Ben Fraser

"I am proud of everyone that contributed. The police did an amazing job; a lot of work was put in by the Ōhinemutu committee and the council staff and there was a fabulous turnout from the community."

The royal couple spent the morning at Ōhinemutu, where they were welcomed on to Te Papiouru marae by more than 1000 people.

They visited St Faith's church, ate lunch with invited guests and met some of Te Arawa's high achieving youth.



"One of the joys of our visit to New Zealand has been the opportunity to meet so many young New Zealanders who are devoting their talents and energy to making a difference." — The Duke of Sussex, at Te Papaiouru Marae #RoyalVisitNZ pic.twitter.com/eVfKpFmJt2 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 31, 2018

Following Ōhinemutu they visited Rainbow Springs Nature Park where they named two three-day-old chicks, Koha (meaning gift) and Tihei, from the Māori saying 'Tihei Mauriora' meaning the "sneeze of life".

People had started arriving at the Government Gardens earlier that morning, hoping to catch a glimpse of the couple on there only public appearance.

By the time they arrived at 3.30pm thousands had lined Queen's Drive bringing their flags, signs, banners and gifts for the royal couple.

When they arrived they grabbed every hand they could, took every gift offered and took time to chat with some of the locals.

Previous Advertisement Next Skip Advertisement Image 1 of 32: Image 2 of 32: Arrival at Rotorua Airport. Image 3 of 32: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at Rotorua Airport. Image 4 of 32: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at Rotorua Airport. Image 5 of 32: Kiwi Encounter husbandry manager Emma Bean, left, holds Tihei, while Kiwi For Kiwis' Michelle Impey, right, holds Koha as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex look on. Image 6 of 32: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex greet the public in the Government Gardens. Image 7 of 32: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex greet the public in the Government Gardens. Image 8 of 32: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex greet the public in the Government Gardens. Image 9 of 32: Laura Adams, (left) and Sarah Pearson. Image 10 of 32: Frances Steiner, 15 months, at the Government Gardens. Image 11 of 32: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex see where their lunch is cooked at Ohinemutu. Image 12 of 32: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex greet the public in the Government Gardens. Image 13 of 32: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex is welcomed onto Te Papaiouru Marae at Ohinemutu. Image 14 of 32: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex is welcomed onto Te Papaiouru Marae at Ohinemutu. Image 15 of 32: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex is welcomed onto Te Papaiouru Marae at Ohinemutu. Image 16 of 32: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex is welcomed onto Te Papaiouru Marae at Ohinemutu. Image 17 of 32: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are presented with traditional cloaks in St Faiths Church. Image 18 of 32: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex is welcomed onto Te Papaiouru Marae at Ohinemutu. Image 19 of 32: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex is welcomed onto Te Papaiouru Marae at Ohinemutu. Image 20 of 32: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry & Meghan, in the Redwoods. Image 21 of 32: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex greet the public in the Government Gardens. Image 22 of 32: The duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry & Neghan, take a walk in the Redwood Forest. Image 23 of 32: Anton Mutu, 2, presents the royal couple with a map of Rotorua's mountain bike trails. Image 24 of 32: ROTORUA, NEW ZEALAND - OCTOBER 31: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Redwoods Tree Walk. Image 25 of 32: The Duke of Sussex , Prince Harry, greets the crowds at Government Gardens. Image 26 of 32: The Duchess of Sussex waves to the crowds at Government Gardens during their visit to Rotorua today. New Zealand Herald photograph by Alan Gibson 31 October 2018. Image 27 of 32: The Duchess of Sussex hugs a little girl who got through the security at Government Gardens during thier visit to Rotorua today. New Zealand Herald photograph by Alan Gibson 31 October 2018. Image 28 of 32: ROTORUA, NEW ZEALAND - OCTOBER 31: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visits Te Papaiouru Marae on October 31, 2018 in Rotorua, New Zealand. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn t Image 29 of 32: The Duke of Sussex watches the Wero, a ceremonial challenge and an ancient MÄori warrior tradition to determine whether visitors came in peace or with hostile intent at the Tamatekapua meet Image 30 of 32: The Royal Party make their way out of Ohinemutu Marae during thier visit to Rotorua today. New Zealand Herald photograph by Alan Gibson 31 October 2018. Image 31 of 32: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex depart the Tamatekapua meeting house, on Te Papaiouru marae in Rotorua, New Zealand, Wednesday, October 31, 2018. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on a three-week tour Image 32 of 32: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex receive a traditional MÄori Ceremonial Welcome at the Tamatekapua meeting house, on Te Papaiouru marae in Rotorua, New Zealand, Wednesday, October 31, 2018. T Image 1 of 32:

To wrap up their 16-day tour the royal couple visited the redwoods forest where they took the opportunity to have some time to themselves and Prince Harry remarked on how special and beautiful the forest was.

Donaldson was with the couple at the forest and said it was a great opportunity to showcase the natural environment and how lucky we are to have that.

"I am absolutely confident they enjoyed the wrap up to their tour and there has been a really good coverage on international media already.



With the Mayor of Rotorua, Steve Chadwick, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met members of the public during a walk in the Rotorua Government Gardens. #RoyalVisitNZ pic.twitter.com/QxWLDAhaDM — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 31, 2018

"We certainly lucked out with the weather."

He said it was lovely to show the couple some manaakitanga and "our special place".

In this morning's Operations and Monitoring Committee meeting councillor Charles Sturt described the day as "stunning".

"To see Harry get up there and korero better than many of us ...right from the start to the end was world-class."

The royal couple has delighted crowds at Rotorua's Government Gardens.

He said he was "overwhelmed" by the day and passed his thanks to Te Arawa and the community.

Councillor Karen Hunt said the visit was a reminder of the relationship between Te Arawa and the Crown.

"It's about the relationship and partnership. It isn't just something on paper, it's real, it's face to face and it was a wonderful celebration of all things Te Arawa and Ngati Whakaue did a fantastic job.

"The ripple effect is going to carry on for a very long time."

Councillor Tania Tapsell said she believed the visit would have a ripple effect economically.



Prince Harry helped a little one who wandered off from his family to meet the Prince!#RoyalVisitNZ #PrinceHarry pic.twitter.com/4DPjgcZ5gW — The Royal Family Channel (@RoyalFamilyITNP) October 31, 2018

"This is what Rotorua has always done. We are known for our manaakitanga - our hospitality.

"Many people around the world will be looking to us as a great place to visit and, hopefully, to live," Tapsell said.

Rotorua Economic Development chief executive Michelle Templer said the visit was "pretty exceptional".

"People look at the coverage and the big thing they see is that it was beautiful, outstanding, the connection to the people, the expression of manaakitanga and how everything worked like clockwork.

"That's important to people looking to come here for a major event or relocate their business. That's changing perceptions and [the visit] really knocked it out of the park.

She said it was a great privilege for Rotorua to host the Duke and Duchess, to welcome the large media team accompanying them and the thousands of visitors hoping to catch a glimpse of the royal couple.

"I want to acknowledge the work of the council but also the investment made by Te Arawa."

She said it was hard to know what the full economic impact might be.

"We'll be working with Tourism New Zealand to monitor, people want to know exactly what the economic impact is, it's about monitoring the reach over the next few weeks and I look forward to reporting on that."