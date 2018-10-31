In all corners of Rotorua today there is a lingering sense of pride, a "well-deserved" sense of pride, at the way the city was showcased to its royal visitors.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent an unforgettable day in Rotorua yesterday, with the city's manaakitanga (hospitality) showcased in beautiful sunshine.
Deputy mayor Dave Donaldson said he was certain there would be pride felt by the city today and it was "well-deserved pride".
"I am proud of everyone that contributed. The police did an amazing job; a lot of work was put in by the Ōhinemutu committee and the council staff and there was a fabulous turnout from the community."
The royal couple spent the morning at Ōhinemutu, where they were welcomed on to Te Papiouru marae by more than 1000 people.
They visited St Faith's church, ate lunch with invited guests and met some of Te Arawa's high achieving youth.
Following Ōhinemutu they visited Rainbow Springs Nature Park where they named two three-day-old chicks, Koha (meaning gift) and Tihei, from the Māori saying 'Tihei Mauriora' meaning the "sneeze of life".
People had started arriving at the Government Gardens earlier that morning, hoping to catch a glimpse of the couple on there only public appearance.
By the time they arrived at 3.30pm thousands had lined Queen's Drive bringing their flags, signs, banners and gifts for the royal couple.
When they arrived they grabbed every hand they could, took every gift offered and took time to chat with some of the locals.
To wrap up their 16-day tour the royal couple visited the redwoods forest where they took the opportunity to have some time to themselves and Prince Harry remarked on how special and beautiful the forest was.
Read more:
• Rotorua turns on the royal treatment for Harry and Meghan
• No need to be embarrassed, let your royal flag fly
• Crowd delighted as royal couple do a walkabout at Rotorua's Government Gardens
Donaldson was with the couple at the forest and said it was a great opportunity to showcase the natural environment and how lucky we are to have that.
"I am absolutely confident they enjoyed the wrap up to their tour and there has been a really good coverage on international media already.
"We certainly lucked out with the weather."
He said it was lovely to show the couple some manaakitanga and "our special place".
In this morning's Operations and Monitoring Committee meeting councillor Charles Sturt described the day as "stunning".
"To see Harry get up there and korero better than many of us ...right from the start to the end was world-class."
He said he was "overwhelmed" by the day and passed his thanks to Te Arawa and the community.
Councillor Karen Hunt said the visit was a reminder of the relationship between Te Arawa and the Crown.
"It's about the relationship and partnership. It isn't just something on paper, it's real, it's face to face and it was a wonderful celebration of all things Te Arawa and Ngati Whakaue did a fantastic job.
"The ripple effect is going to carry on for a very long time."
Councillor Tania Tapsell said she believed the visit would have a ripple effect economically.
"This is what Rotorua has always done. We are known for our manaakitanga - our hospitality.
"Many people around the world will be looking to us as a great place to visit and, hopefully, to live," Tapsell said.
Rotorua Economic Development chief executive Michelle Templer said the visit was "pretty exceptional".
"People look at the coverage and the big thing they see is that it was beautiful, outstanding, the connection to the people, the expression of manaakitanga and how everything worked like clockwork.
"That's important to people looking to come here for a major event or relocate their business. That's changing perceptions and [the visit] really knocked it out of the park.
She said it was a great privilege for Rotorua to host the Duke and Duchess, to welcome the large media team accompanying them and the thousands of visitors hoping to catch a glimpse of the royal couple.
"I want to acknowledge the work of the council but also the investment made by Te Arawa."
She said it was hard to know what the full economic impact might be.
"We'll be working with Tourism New Zealand to monitor, people want to know exactly what the economic impact is, it's about monitoring the reach over the next few weeks and I look forward to reporting on that."