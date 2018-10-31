A Lower Hutt man has been sentenced for a "very perplexing" case in which he had sexual contact with another man then blackmailed him with video recordings.

Duncan Mackenzie Campbell, 44, was living as a transgender woman in September 2016 when he met the victim on a dating and fetish website, Judge Ian Mill said in the Wellington District Court this morning.

Campbell has earlier pleaded guilty to a charge of blackmail and appeared this morning for sentencing.

"You invited the victim to meet at your home. That occurred and sexual activity was engaged in," Judge Mill said.

Advertisement

Photos and video were taken of the encounter.

"There is no illegality or offence committed in any of that activity, but what happened next of course is the subject of the charge."

On September 10, Campbell started texting the victim demanding cigarettes and alcohol. Over the next few days he warned the victim he needed to pay $1000, or Campbell would share the recordings with the victim's friends and family on Facebook.

After an argument, Campbell then upped the price to $1200, which the victim withdrew and left at Campbell's house.

A few days later, Campbell sent a further message demanding another $1000, which the victim was unable to provide.

Campbell contacted the victim's family on Facebook, though he did not send the recordings.

According to the pre-sentence report, there is a dispute over whether the initial $1000 was payment for services rendered, or not.

Judge Mill took the view that the victim was owed $1200 back.

"There have been a significant amount of emotional consequences for the victim, who obviously felt at your mercy so far as what you would do was concerned," he said.

"The anguish that he suffered is well demonstrated in the victim impact statement."

Judge Mill said Campbell had struggled with alcoholism.

He sentenced him to six months of community detention with a daily curfew of 9pm-6am, and 18 months of intensive supervision. He also ordered him to pay reparation of $1200.