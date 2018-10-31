The true manaakitanga of Te Arawa was on display as the rousing voices of more than 1000 people rang out across Ōhinemutu to welcome the royal couple on the final day of their tour yesterday.

Hundreds of invited guests including schoolchildren and kapa haka performers lined up on the marae ātea to welcome Prince Harry and his wife Meghan to Te Papaiouru Marae.

Arriving at the picturesque lakeside spot, the couple were greeted with cheers and radiant sunshine.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex is welcomed onto Te Papaiouru Marae at Ohinemutu. Photo/Ben Fraser

The couple first visited St Faith's Church.

Advertisement

While the remainder of the royal entourage remained outside, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were given a tour by Reverend Tom Poata.

Poata noted the iconic Galilee Chapel window before introducing the couple to Robert Gillies, the last surviving member of "B" Company in the 28th Māori Battalion and Bryce Morrison, Rotorua RSA president.

Prince Harry met Robert Gillies, the last surviving member of "B" Company in the 28th Māori Battalion in St Faith's Church. Photo/Ben Fraser

Prince Harry had a long conversation with Gillies, 93, who had spent the last week helping prepare the marae.

Leaving the church the couple were draped in korowai and an eerie silence fell over the crowds as the pōhiri began.

Three warriors approached the royal couple, Taiwera Kautai, Whakaue Savage and Raimona Inia. The final wero was placed before Prince Harry, who did not break eye contact as he picked it up.

Kuia Norma Sturley, who worked tirelessly creating the korowai worn by the duchess, began the karanga.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex visits Te Papaiouru Marae. Photo/Gettys

It was then the spine-tingling haka began outside Tamatekapua. Kuia, kaumatua, school children and representatives of Te Arawa joined in unison, chanting from all sides of the marae ātea, a conch shell sounding the royal party into the wharenui.

Inside, photographs of the Queen's visit in 1953, an altar cloth gifted by Prince Andrew and a korowai originally made for the Queen were on display.

Those not invited inside made the most of the sunshine, watching the speeches on a large screen.

There were three speakers in the pōhiri, including Monty Morrison on behalf of Te Arawa, Professor Piri Sciascia on behalf of the royal party and Te Kanawa Pitiroi on behalf of Ngāti Tūwharetoa.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex leave Te Papaiouru Marae accompanied by Monty Morrison and Norma Sturley. Photo / Ben Fraser

There was then a hongi with the royal party before Prince Harry was invited to speak, beginning his speech completely in te reo.

"Thank you so much for the beautiful cloak you have gifted myself and the Duchess."

He said the great skill and aroha which went into making it would see it as a treasured taonga in their family. He then led the waiata himself, singing all of the words in te reo. Representatives of Tuwharetoa then gifted the Duke and Duchess a carved waka tewhatewha and flowers were presented to the Duchess by 8-year-old Atareta Milne.

Previous Advertisement Next Skip Advertisement Image 1 of 32: Image 2 of 32: Arrival at Rotorua Airport. Image 3 of 32: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at Rotorua Airport. Image 4 of 32: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at Rotorua Airport. Image 5 of 32: Kiwi Encounter husbandry manager Emma Bean, left, holds Tihei, while Kiwi For Kiwis' Michelle Impey, right, holds Koha as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex look on. Image 6 of 32: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex greet the public in the Government Gardens. Image 7 of 32: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex greet the public in the Government Gardens. Image 8 of 32: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex greet the public in the Government Gardens. Image 9 of 32: Laura Adams, (left) and Sarah Pearson. Image 10 of 32: Frances Steiner, 15 months, at the Government Gardens. Image 11 of 32: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex see where their lunch is cooked at Ohinemutu. Image 12 of 32: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex greet the public in the Government Gardens. Image 13 of 32: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex is welcomed onto Te Papaiouru Marae at Ohinemutu. Image 14 of 32: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex is welcomed onto Te Papaiouru Marae at Ohinemutu. Image 15 of 32: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex is welcomed onto Te Papaiouru Marae at Ohinemutu. Image 16 of 32: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex is welcomed onto Te Papaiouru Marae at Ohinemutu. Image 17 of 32: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are presented with traditional cloaks in St Faiths Church. Image 18 of 32: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex is welcomed onto Te Papaiouru Marae at Ohinemutu. Image 19 of 32: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex is welcomed onto Te Papaiouru Marae at Ohinemutu. Image 20 of 32: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry & Meghan, in the Redwoods. Image 21 of 32: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex greet the public in the Government Gardens. Image 22 of 32: The duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry & Neghan, take a walk in the Redwood Forest. Image 23 of 32: Anton Mutu, 2, presents the royal couple with a map of Rotorua's mountain bike trails. Image 24 of 32: ROTORUA, NEW ZEALAND - OCTOBER 31: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Redwoods Tree Walk. Image 25 of 32: The Duke of Sussex , Prince Harry, greets the crowds at Government Gardens. Image 26 of 32: The Duchess of Sussex waves to the crowds at Government Gardens during their visit to Rotorua today. New Zealand Herald photograph by Alan Gibson 31 October 2018. Image 27 of 32: The Duchess of Sussex hugs a little girl who got through the security at Government Gardens during thier visit to Rotorua today. New Zealand Herald photograph by Alan Gibson 31 October 2018. Image 28 of 32: ROTORUA, NEW ZEALAND - OCTOBER 31: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visits Te Papaiouru Marae on October 31, 2018 in Rotorua, New Zealand. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn t Image 29 of 32: The Duke of Sussex watches the Wero, a ceremonial challenge and an ancient MÄori warrior tradition to determine whether visitors came in peace or with hostile intent at the Tamatekapua meet Image 30 of 32: The Royal Party make their way out of Ohinemutu Marae during thier visit to Rotorua today. New Zealand Herald photograph by Alan Gibson 31 October 2018. Image 31 of 32: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex depart the Tamatekapua meeting house, on Te Papaiouru marae in Rotorua, New Zealand, Wednesday, October 31, 2018. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on a three-week tour Image 32 of 32: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex receive a traditional MÄori Ceremonial Welcome at the Tamatekapua meeting house, on Te Papaiouru marae in Rotorua, New Zealand, Wednesday, October 31, 2018. T Image 1 of 32:

After a speech from Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick, and a final waiata by Timua Brennan, the Duke and Duchess were escorted to the wharekai.

The couple stopped to greet schoolchildren who had waited patiently in the hot sun as performers sang Te Arawa favourites.

The Duke and Duchess accepted a kete each from Rotorua Primary School students.

The kete had been made in school colours and contained a pair of poi and a collection of books by Aunty Bea. The royal couple visited the steam boxes where their lunch was being prepared before sitting down to lunch with 180 invited guests.

The couple also met Karena and Kasey Bird, 2014 MasterChef winners, who prepared the menu. Photo/Alan Gibson

The couple also met Karena and Kasey Bird, 2014 MasterChef winners, who prepared

the menu.

Member of the Ngāti Whakaue Senior Kapa Haka roopu Lauren James said it was a privilege to perform during the luncheon.

"We represent not only this marae but the people of this land."

She said the royal couple appeared to enjoy the performance.

"What we've seen today is a couple who are willing to engage with and learn about different cultures. To have a royal couple like that come here is very exciting and we couldn't have asked for a more picturesque venue here beside the lake and with such amazing weather," James said.

Rotorua Primary School pupil said Kaihau Pou Poasa, 12, said it had been "amazing".

The true manaakitanga of Te Arawa was on display. Photo/Ben Fraser

"It was so inspiring just to see them, because of the work the royal family do."

Her classmate Renata Williams, 13, said itwas the first time he'd ever seen a celebrity.

"It was cool hearing Harry speak Māori, hearing him sing the waiata and seeing them wearing the korowai."

The visit to Ohinemutu ended with the royal couple speaking to youth inside Te Ao Marama. Outside some of the kapa haka performers took the opportunity to pose for photographs with the police motorbikes for the motorcade.

The remaining children sang a farewell waiata as the Duke and Duchess left.

Earlier, about 300 people waited at the Rotorua Airport to catch a glimpse of the couple before they headed to Ohinemutu.