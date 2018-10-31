One person is dead and eight are injured after a crash between a car and a tourist bus at Kingston near Queenstown, closing State Highway 6.

Police received a call at 7.21am and have dispatched cars to the scene.

One person, who was a passen ger in the car, has died in the crash, police confirmed.

The driver of the car is still trapped inside and emergency services are working to rescue the person.

The driver and passengers in the bus are being transported to Queenstown. A St John spokesman said three patients had moderate injuries and five had minor injuries.

The New Zealand Transport Agency said the highway was closed, near Allandale Rd, south of Kingston following the crash.

A worker from Kingston Corner Cafe and Bar, which sits on State Highway 6, said staff noticed police and fire engines with sirens and lights on at 7.55am. They were heading southbound from Kingston, the worker said.

The accident follows another crash involving a car and a bus carrying 14 tourists near the Devil's Staircase south of Queenstown two weeks ago in which one person died.

Bus operator in that accident, Southern Discoveries, said the driver of the car died at the scene.

The bus passengers were uninjured.

- Additional reporting: Otago Daily Times