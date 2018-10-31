Traffic in central Wellington is being diverted after overhead lines came down early this morning.

Panama St, Featherston St, Hunter St and Customhouse Quay have reportedly been affected by the downed lines.

Police were made aware around 6.05am and motorists and bus passengers were asked to be patient.

Wellington Electricity says it has no overhead powerlines in that area so they may be fibre-optic cables or old trolley bus wires.

Advertisement

Fire and Emergency New Zealand attended but has since left the scene.

Police have not yet been able to confirm how the lines came down.

More to come.