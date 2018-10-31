Mike Hosking is no fan of public transport. From trains, to buses, to ferries, he hates them all.

He hates cycleways, too.

But he's been keeping an eye on the Lime e-scooter debate with a keen interest.

So with all the drama, the injuries and the ACC claims surrounding them, he felt the need to try one out.

Advertisement

"This was the thing I thought could be a game-changer, that could make a difference," the Newstalk ZB host said.

"But, of course, what I thought I had to do was try it before Phil Goff bans it, and there's too much carnage."

So Hosking took the e-scooter around the streets of central Auckland.

Newstalk ZB breakfast host Mike Hosking tries out a Lime scooter in Auckland. Photo / Jason Oxenham.

First impressions?

"It's not as fast I thought. Not quite as exciting as I thought."

Plus, he has a theory about why there seem to be so many crashes.

"They're rubber tyres, and because there is no air in them, this is where the accidents are happening.

"People go over the bumps, and they don't realise that a hard tyre is going to cause you no end of difficulty," he said.

Newstalk ZB host Mike Hosking, with coat-tails flying. Photo / Jason Oxenham.

The overall review?

"... 27 kilometres an hour is crap. It doesn't go anywhere near close to it. 22 max.

"That being said, it was a lot of fun. And I would probably - probably - do it again."

Mike Hosking gave the e-scooter a 6/10.