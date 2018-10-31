A wheelchair-user is in a critical condition after a crash involving a vehicle in South Dunedin this afternoon.

Police confirmed this evening a person had been taken to Dunedin Hospital following a "serious crash" in King Edward St.

The crash, which reportedly involved a ute, was reported at 4.35pm.

King Edward St is closed between Bay View Rd and Melbourne St, and diversions are in place.

Advertisement

Police said they expected the road to be closed for some time.

Earlier, two ambulances were at the scene and five police cars were blocking off the area.

The Serious Crash Unit was attending.