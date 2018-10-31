After deliberating for three-and-a-half hours the jury hearing the case of two men accused of murdering Raymond and James Fleet went home for the night.

Thanking them for the diligence they were showing in their deliberations, Justice Sally Fitzgerald discharged them until 10am on Thursday.

On trial are Maikare James Hura, 21, and Zen Pulemoana, 27.

As well as the double murder charges Hura faces charges of possessing equipment for manufacturing methamphetamine and intentionally possessing materials for the same purpose.

Advertisement

The charges are dated August 7 last year, the same day the uncle and nephew died.

Hura and Pulemoana are jointly charged with the Fleets' murders with Martin Hone, who has already pleaded guilty to both charges. Richard Te Kani has admitted manslaughter counts relating to the two men.