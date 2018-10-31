The Pike River Recovery Agency has identified three "safe and feasible" re-entry options to recover the drift.

In a statement, Minister Responsible for Pike River Re-entry, Andrew Little, said he had received a report on re-entering the mine, following nine months of work by the agency.

These include:

• Drive a small tunnel to create a ventilation circuit

• Single entry, using the existing main drift access tunnel as the sole means to ventilate the main drift

• Single entry with a large-diameter borehole

"I am satisfied that the Agency has been robust in developing the options," Little said.

Workshops have included technical experts, and partners including New Zealand Police, Mines Rescue, WorkSafe and the Department of Conservation.

"The Pike River Families and their representatives have been also included at every stage. The families have shown extraordinary patience and tenacity, and their contribution has been crucial."

He said the explosion at Pike River Mine on November 19, 2010 had been a national tragedy – "today we are one step closer to – finally – bringing closure to the families."

"It is my responsibility as Minister to carefully weigh the options, alongside Rob Fyfe's independent advice. I take that responsibility very seriously.

"I do not intend to make further public comment before a decision has been taken, which is expected to occur by the middle of November," said Andrew Little.

Little told Newshub Nation at the weekend that re-entry would "almost certainly" require more funding, which he would seek from Cabinet.

Up to $23 million has been budgeted over three years.

"Once I have the agency's report ... my independent ministerial adviser's report, and the decision from Cabinet on the funding, then I'll make a decision. That'll be mid-November," Little told Newshub.

Little has previously said he hoped re-entry could happen by December.