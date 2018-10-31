The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have arrived for the final stop on their 16-day tour, a visit to Redwoods Treewalk in Rotorua, where they have been greeted by a crowd of mountain bikers, dog walkers and Halloween-costumed children.

After a welcome from staff, the couple admired a 2000-year-old trunk section of Californian redwood, which is there as a comparison to the much-younger, slimmer, 117-year-old ones in this forest.

The royals were then escorted up a wooden track that spiralled to a platform nine metres above the ground, where they admired hanging wooden lanterns and received an explanation from staff.

Meghan, in a black puffer jacket, black pants and flat shoes, smiled enthusiastically throughout. Harry wore a black long-sleeved shirt and beige chinos.

Advertisement

From there, the couple were escorted across a wobbly bridge to tread part of the 700m elevated path, pausing briefly on a "living deck" that provided a birds-eye view of the crowd and contained a sign about how the redwoods thick bark protects against insects and fire, aiding its longevity.

Harry and Meghan talking to mountain bikers. Photo / NZME

The couple then walked through the forest with local mountain bikers.

Local mountain biker Tak Mutu is one of the people talking to the couple about mountain biking in rotorua.

"We'll be talking to them about the forest, about mountain biking, how it's for families. We've also got some professional riders here."

A gift for Harry and Meghan's baby. Photo / NZME

Mutu said they would gift a pounamu carved by Lewis Gardiner to Meghan.

He said it had been finished at 2pm and was for "bub".

"This beautiful little greenstone it's for bub. The idea is that mum wears it and gathers a bit of love, mana, feeling. Then when baby is born mum keep wearing it till it's appropriate to give it to bub.

"It's traditionally used for teething ...baby can gnaw on it."

Gillian Todd was at the Redwoods with her children Isobel, 11, and Jessie, 7.

"I work at Scion so thought we would come here. I thought it would be less crowded."

"At the gardens we saw them get out of the car and walk the other way. It was cool seeing them but we thought we'd better come here and get a better look."

"We live here so it's no effort to come see them."

Paul Charteris had gone to the to redwoods with his partner, son and dogs.

"I think it's just nice to represent rotorua. We're proud of our home city. We've got a history of welcoming people to our part of the world. This is a natural place to welcome then. This is where we go running, mountain biking, playing with the dog. It's nice to have them in our playground."

Laura Hawes said she had seen Prince Harry on a few occasions as she was originally from Sussex.

"I'm kind of intrigued by how much people are intrigued by it. Being English it's a bit more common."