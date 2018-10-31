A "well-known" synthetic cannabis user has passed away in Napier this morning.

Police confirmed the man who was found near Harvey Norman on Wellesley Road about 6.30am, used synthetic cannabis, although could not confirm the cause of death.

A friend of the man told Radio NZ he consumed he had synthetic cannabis shortly before he died.

The official cause of death would be determined by the coroner.

Synthetic cannabis made headlines in Hawke's Bay recently, due to it's grip on the Napier suburb of Maraenui.

At the time, Police Minister and MP for Napier told Hawke's Bay Today a multi-agency approach was needed to combat the problem.

He said the issue is as much a mental health and addiction issue as it is a policing one.

Synthetic cannabis used to be sold in New Zealand as legal highs, however they were banned in 2014.

The New Zealand Drug Foundation says the target the cannabinoid receptors in the brain, like cannabis, but are far riskier.

They are more addictive than natural cannabis, and tolerance develops quicker, meaning people take higher and higher doses to get the same effect.

This increases their chance of an overdose.

Since 2014 there have been at least 45 deaths associated with synthetic cannabis use.

MP for Pakuranga Simeon Brown, currently has a members bill before the house which would increase the penalty for penalty for selling or supplying psychoactive substances.