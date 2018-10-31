Each weekday The Front Page keeps you up to date with the biggest news in New Zealand. Today the Immigration Minister seeks urgent advice on Karel Sroubek, an avalanche tragedy on Mt Cook, and what common Halloween prop is more dangerous than you think. Hosted by Juliette Sivertsen.

The Government looks to be buckling over its decision to give Karel Sroubek residency in New Zealand.

The convicted Czech drug smuggler is serving almost six years in jail for importing 5kg of ecstasy into this country.

But new information's come to light that's prompted Immigration Minister Iain Lees Galloway to seek urgent advice.

Advertisement

Sources have revealed to Newstalk ZB Sroubek's been back to the Czech Republic even though he had successfully argued he'd be in danger if he returned.

Iain Lees-Galloway says he's seeking urgent advice, but wouldn't go into detail.

For more on this story, click here

A heart-wrenching tragedy at Mt Cook.

Two guides have died in an avalanche on Mt Hicks in Aoraki/Mt Cook National Park, with climber Jo Morgan surviving, saying she's lucky to be alive.

At 5.30am, an avalanche on Mt Hicks struck as the trio were ascending.

At 6am, Morgan, who is the wife of Gareth Morgan, managed to dig herself out of the snow and set off a personal locator beacon.

But by the time the rescue team arrived at the site of the avalanche, it was too late for the two male mountain guides.

For more on this story, click here

Trade's about to open up around the Pacific.

The CPTPP has been officially ratified today by six countries, meaning the first round of tariff cuts need to happen by the end of the year.

Australia took the partnership over the threshold, as it needed six countries to ratify it.

Now officially called the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement on Trans Pacific Partnership, the other countries that have ratified are Canada, Mexico, Singapore, Japan and New Zealand.

Trade Minister David Parker says it's a momentous day for world trade.

Among the winners of the deal are farmers and horticulturists.

For more on this story, click here

They've thrown gumboots, promoted messages around mental health and conservation, and wowed thousands of Kiwis in the process.

Today is the final day of the New Zealand tour by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Day four saw the Prince and his wife head to Rotorua.

A conch shell signalled the powhiri at Te Papaiouru Marae for the royals, who were led in by a powerful haka.

The Prince began his speech in te reo.

Local iwi Tuwharetoa presented a tewhatewha, or carved weapon, to Prince Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex depart for London tomorrow.

For more on this story, click here

Police have confirmed 10 people have been arrested in a Palmerston North protest against weapons.

Hundreds of people marched from The Square to what protesters are calling the 'annual weapons expo', which began today at Central Energy Trust Arena.

It's actually called the New Zealand Defence, Industry & National Security Forum.

But Peace Action Manawatu spokesperson Te Ao Pritchard says their protest today is an effort to challenge those who seek to profit from war.

The New Zealand Defence Industry Association Forum chairman says the conference is not a weapons expo and labelling it so was a cry for attention.

For more on this story, click here

One of New Zealand's best-known radio partnerships is reuniting for Newstalk ZB in 2019.

Legendary rugby writer, author, radio host and Newstalk ZB contributor Phil Gifford will join Simon Barnett on Newstalk ZB afternoons from mid-2019.

NZME head of talk Jason Winstanley says many people would remember the "Si and Phil" show on air in Christchurch and Dunedin, a show judged best breakfast show in New Zealand on numerous occasions.

For more on this story, click here

Support's being offered to Wellington bus passengers confronted by armed police this morning.

Officers were called in following reports of a person being robbed on a street in central Wellington shortly after 7am.

Initial information suggested the robber had hopped on a bus, and may have had a weapon.

Police stopped the bus and boarded, explaining to passengers and the driver what was going on.

They spoke with a man on board, but he wasn't who they were looking for.

For more on this story, tune in to Newstalk ZB.

Malaysian-based AirAsia X has been fined $9000 for allowing an unauthorised passenger to board a flight to New Zealand.

AirAsia X pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the airline's obligations under the Immigration Act after it defied Immigration New Zealand's requests not to board the passenger.

Under the law, airlines must submit data on people intending to board an aircraft travelling to New Zealand.

INZ's national manager at the border, Stephanie Greathead, says the actions of AirAsia X were a clear breach of New Zealand's border security measures and completely unacceptable.

For more on this story, click here

Fifteen claims have been lodged with the Earthquake Commission after yesterday's 6.2 earthquake, which shook central New Zealand.

The quake struck at 3.13pm, at a depth of around 200km, near Taumarunui.

Earthquake Commission deputy CEO Renée Walker says these deep quakes often produce very little shaking near the epicentre, which means they don't tend to do much damage at the surface.

People have three months to make a claim with EQC.

For more on this story, tune in to Newstalk ZB



A New Zealand Herald investigation has revealed just how difficult it is to get a specialist appointment for serious skin disorders.

Half of all South Auckland children referred for specialist care for serious skin conditions are being declined an appointment.

132 children were turned away from the Counties Manukau DHB dermatology department in the first half of this year.

It's a similar story at other DHBs, with hundreds of people of all ages missing out.

Dermatological Society president, Dr Paul Jarrett, says he's aired his concerns with the Health Minister.

Health Minister David Clark has now asked for advice on the problem.

For more on this story, click here

The pumpkins are out and trick or treating's in full swing.

And it might seem like it's all fun and games, until your child ends up in A&E.

According to ACC, there have been 81 Halloween-related injuries in the past five years.

And apparently 11 of the 81 injuries were pumpkin-related.

The most common Halloween-related injuries were soft tissue - or bruises, sprains and strains.

For more on this story, click here



That's the Front Page for today, Wednesday 31 October, making sure you're across the biggest New Zealand news of the day. For more on these stories, check out The New Zealand Herald, or tune in to Newstalk ZB.

You can subscribe to this podcast on Apple podcasts here, and iHeartRadio here.

If you like to stay up to date on social media, you can find host Juliette Sivertsen on Twitter here.