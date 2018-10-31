The terrifying moment a bus plunges into an Auckland shop was captured on CCTV footage.

A man on a pedestrian crossing was struck by the bus as he pushed his two children to safety shortly before the bus ploughed into Unitec's Free4U computer training facility shop.

The man was taken by ambulance to North Shore Hospital with moderate injuries and two children were taken to Starship Hospital as a precaution.

The horrific crash occurred on Birkenhead Ave in the North Shore on October 12.

Dozens of workers, motorists and pedestrians rushed to help at the crash scene.

Footage released to the Herald shows another man just managed to escape the bus' path before the bus rolls over two rubbish bins and smashes through the glass shopfront.

The bus crashed into a shop in Birkenhead. Photo / Greg Bowker

Three students inside the shop at the time of the crash were also uninjured.