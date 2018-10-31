An "incredibly lucky" motorist walked away with barely a scratch after his car was hit by a train this afternoon.

The man drove into the path of a freight train at a crossing in Edendale, north-east of Invercargill, about 2pm.

He suffered only minor injuries in the crash, which took place on Scenic Reserve Rd.

"If you can hit a train and walk away with a scratch on your arm, you're incredibly lucky," said a police officer at the scene.

Advertisement

The driver received medical care at the site of the crash. He was too shaken up to comment.

The force of the collision crushed the back of his sedan, smashing the rear windscreen and completely ripping off the boot.

The crossing, on a rural back road, has no lights or barrier arm.