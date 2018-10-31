Doubt has been cast on the information relied on by Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway to grant residency to drug-smuggler and gang associate Karel Sroubek.

Lees-Galloway is now urgently seeking advice on reports that Sroubek might have been back to the Czech Republic since he came to New Zealand in 2003.

"I am now taking advice on my options and need to consider the veracity of the new information that has been made available to me," Lees-Galloway told the House today.

While the minister has not talked publicly about the reasons for granting residency, it is believed it may be because of a risk to Sroubek's life if he were deoprted back to the Czech Republic.

Advertisement

National Party leader Simon Bridges said if the reports are true, it could undercut Lees-Galloway's reasons for granting Sroubek a resident visa.

"If you say this is some form of humanitarian basis because he can't go back because maybe he's scared, well, he did just that. He went back. He wasn't scared."

He said Sroubek had effectively hoodwinked the Government.

"They were duped. They were naive."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who has backed Lees-Galloway, said that the residency decision was made on the information available at the time.

"If there is information that contradicts that, I imagine the minister would want to seek further advice on that," Ardern said during Question Time.

Lees-Galloway has been under pressure since it emerged that he offered conditional residency to Sroubek, even though Sroubek was found guilty of using a fake passport and is currently serving a prison term for smuggling MDMA.

The National Party says it would have deported Sroubek if it were in power, and has called on Lees-Galloway to resign if he cannot justify his decision.

Earlier this week, Lees-Galloway said he had re-read the case notes and stood by his decision.

"I can understand why people want an explanation, but for legal reasons and to maintain the integrity of that process, I cannot and will not divulge the information I used to make that decision."

Sroubek came to New Zealand from the Czech Republic in 2003 after fleeing corrupt police who wanted him to lie and clear the main suspect in a murder investigation.

He fled with a doctored passport but was unmasked in 2009 when Czech police gave New Zealand police details of his identity and an arrest warrant on minor charges in connection with the 2003 murder.

Sroubek was discharged without conviction after being found guilty of using a false passport in 2011. Judge Roy Wade said Sroubek would be in danger from corrupt Czech authorities if he were deported.

In 2016, Sroubek was jailed for five years and nine months after being convicted of importing 5kg of MDMA with a street value of $375,000.

He was previously acquitted of committing an aggravated robbery with two members of the Hells Angels.