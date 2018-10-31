The anticipation is growing as thousands of people have gathered at the Government Gardens. Kiwi music is blaring across the gardens as people secure their spots along the crowd barriers.

"I live in Rotorua so I couldn't not come down here," said British-born Sarah Pearson, who was born in the same hospital as Harry.

"I feel like my relatives have come to town.

"And he's ginger," she said, gesturing to her own red hair, her face expertly painted with a full Union Jack.

Anyone heading down to wait for the walkthrough should take a hat and sunscreen, as Rotorua has turned on a clear, sunny day.