The wait is continuing for a beloved dog to come out of dense bush in Wainuiomata.

Volunteers and family of Lucas the cavoodle have set up a marquee and portaloo on the side of road at Moore's Valley as they wait patiently for the pooch to come out of the bush on his own accord.

Anticipation is high after the dog has been spotted not once, but twice in the last 24 hours.

Lucas ran off into the bush on Friday after getting attacked by another dog while on a walk with his owner.

A massive search has been underway ever since, with a helicopter set to join efforts yesterday until weather and paperwork delayed it.

Suzanne Edwards, whose parents own the cavoodle, says hunters and trampers had been going out to 4AM in the morning trying to see if they could hear anything.

A missing poster for Lucas. Photo / Supplied

A volunteer said the terrain was "steep" and "muddy" and they'd spent hours slipping and sliding in the rain.

But the manhunt was called off after the wanted dog appeared yesterday.

Suzanne Edwards said they ran down the road to see Lucas "as bright as a button trotting up the road"

She said although they regret it, they squealed and went to get him but the dog scarpered back into the bush.

This morning, a passerby said she saw Lucas pop his head out from the foliage just before 10.

"It's just now sitting back and instead of searching for Lucas, we just have to wait for Lucas to search for us" Suzanne said.

"We think he's probably just inside the entrance and he's found himself somewhere really warm, really safe and he's been curled up probably for a while potentially watching us this whole time."

The family's asking everyone to stay out of the bush and keep quiet so he doesn't get scared.

A humane trap has been set beside where he was last seen, complete with family clothing, food and a warm blanket.

Volunteers have set up a marquee and portaloo while they wait for Lucas to come out of the bush. Photo / Supplied

Greg Edwards, a family member, has been keeping watch of the trap.

He said the pooch was a "greedy guts" and his tummy will soon take over and want to eat something.

Lucas' owner and canine sister have been walking between the trap and where he scurried into the bush to leave their scent.

Suzanne said another trap was going to be set up either in the bush or a little bit further down the road.

A few volunteers still remained at the search base, many of them had been waiting for days and out in the bush searching themselves. They were thankful for the community giving them food and baked goods.

Suzanne said they'll probably never know where Lucas has been this whole time.

"We hope today's the day we get to have him back."