It's all fun in games until your child ends up at A&E after a night of trick or treating.

But that's the reality for many kids around the country.

Children have been walking door-to-door begging strangers for candy for many years, but no matter whether there has been parental guidance or not this annual "paranormal activity" has led to an array of earthly Halloween-related accidents.

According to ACC, there have been 81 Halloween-related injuries in the past five years.

Halloween-related injuries include the words candy, lollies, costume, ghosts, pumpkins and/or trick or treating on the ACC form.

Of the 81 Halloween-related injuries, 58 per cent were under the age of 19, suggesting wee terrors still make up the bulk of Halloween participants.

According to ACC, 11 of the 81 injuries were pumpkin-related.

The most common Halloween-related injuries were soft tissue - or bruises, sprains and strains.

Lacerations were the second-highest type of Halloween injury.

ACC recommends you stay visible by using glow-sticks with your costume or to carry a torch as the evening kicks in.