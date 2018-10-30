Kiwis aren't walking their dogs enough despite believing they should be doing it seven times a week, new research shows.

The SPCA has released the findings of a study showing owners may not be doing all they can to take care of the family pet.

The findings show 60 per cent of Kiwis think a dog should be walked at least seven times a week, but less than 30 per cent of dog owners are actually doing so.

With canine obesity identified last year as the top health concern for dogs, the SPCA is encouraging owners to put in a little more effort to help their pooches avoid health problems, behavioural issues, and a shortened life span.

Eighty per cent of the people surveyed said walking their dogs helped them de-stress and unwind, with 70 per cent of dog owners saying that it puts them in a better mood for the day.

SPCA commissioned the research to look at the habits and perceptions of dog walkers across the country.

SPCA chief executive Andrea Midgen takes her rescue dog, Jack, for a walk. Photo / Supplied

The research has been released ahead of SPCA's new fundraiser, Walk Your Dog to the Moon, which will see Kiwis across the country uniting to walk the equivalent distance from the earth to the moon in a bid to raise money for abused, neglected and abandoned animals.

"The goal of our new fundraiser is to raise money to help animals in trouble, but it's also about encouraging dog owners to get out walking more," said SPCA chief executive Andrea Midgen.

"This research has shown us that Kiwis' expectations around dog walking are very different from the reality. Part of our job is to make sure that animals are given the best lives possible and regular exercise plays a huge role in this."

Midgen's own rescue dog, Jack, particularly loves walking, going to the park, and swimming.

She has not noticed any behavioural issues since adopting Jack, aside from a tendency to chew through leashes.

"Apparently this is very common for dogs that have previously been chained or tethered. Otherwise you'd never know the difficult past that he came from. I'm always amazed at the resilience of neglected animals like Jack and their ability to still trust people so easily," she said.

"Dog walking is so beneficial - mentally and physically - for the dogs and their owners. Getting out on daily walks is so critical for the mental wellbeing of dogs, and helps to prevent obesity and behaviour problems.

Ace is ready for his daily walk. Photo / Supplied

"We hope this event encourages people and their dogs to get active, all while raising money for animals in need."

SPCA's chief scientific officer, Dr Arnja Dale, said many issues arise when a dog is not walked daily.

"It begins with boredom and problem behaviours like nuisance barking but can easily develop into much more serious issues like depression, diabetes, or heart disease."

SPCA aims to raise $150,000 nationwide through Walk Your Dog to the Moon. All funds donated will be used to directly help rescue, rehabilitate and rehome animals.

You can register for Walk Your Dog to the Moon at: www.walktothemoon.co.nz