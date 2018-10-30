Several crashes and breakdowns across Auckland this morning have created nightmares for commuters.

The latest crash was on State Highway 16 near Station Rd in Huapai about 8.35am, which was causing delays in both directions.

The NZ Transport Agency said this had been cleared by about 9.20am but delays were expected.

UPDATE 9:20AM

This crash has now been cleared. Expect delays in the area to begin to ease. ^P

https://t.co/MCbVdV6FAn — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) October 30, 2018

Earlier a truck breakdown about 8.45am on SH1 southbound was blocking lanes at Penrose Rd overbridge. The truck had been cleared of the lanes but delays were expected in the area.

Meanwhile, another truck breakdown around the same time was blocking the left lane citybound after Highbrook Dr on SH1. This had also been cleared but there were delays for motorists.

Early morning commuters also had a tough time with a crash on SH1 citybound after Highbrook about 6.40am, and another truck breakdown about 6.20am blocking the northbound lane on around Brynderwyn Hill. These had both since been cleared.

Traffic signals in the Silverdale area were not operating for a period about 8am due to a power outage, but this had since been restored.