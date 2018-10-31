Each week the NZ Herald and Newstalk ZB's Cooking The Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's how to tip the job market in your favour. Hosted by Frances Cook.

As we hurtle towards the end of the year, it can often be a time to take stock.

If the latest employment data is anything to go by, many of us will be taking stock of our job prospects.

The latest Westpac McDermott Miller employee confidence index shows many of us aren't feeling flash, with a fall in employee confidence levels over the September quarter.

That's partly driven by a drop in people expecting a raise.

The survey found only 27.5 per cent of us are expecting a pay rise in the next year, which is the lowest level in three years.

It's part of a broader trend. Wage growth has been stubbornly flat over the last few years, even though economic activity is picking up.

If you're wanting to take matters into your own hands, I don't blame you.

There can be many opportunities outside of getting a raise for the job you currently do.

You can position yourself for a promotion, or maybe, change how you use the skills you already have, to get an entirely new job.

I talked to Brendan Kelly, deputy chief executive information for the Tertiary Education Commission, about the issue.

We discussed how to find information about what jobs are out there, how to repurpose the skills you already have, and how to get ahead with your time outside of work.

For the interview, listen to the podcast.

