Suspense is building at a treewalk park in Rotorua ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan's anticipated visit this afternoon.

The walk through the Redwoods Treewalk, a 700m-long walkway of suspension bridges between 117-year-old redwood trees is expected to be one of the highlights of a very busy day in the Bay of Plenty.

Redwoods Trewalk co-founder Bruce Thomasen told NewstalkZB it's a glorious day in Rotorua, with not a cloud in the sky.

"We've got a lovely suspended bridge system through the redwood trees. We'll put them through this canopy of beautiful forest and talk to them about the local stories.

Prince Harry and Meghan have cut a dashing couple around New Zealand this week. Photo / Getty

"They will be with us a short amount of time, only 20 minutes with us."

Thomasen said it had been a whhirlwind putting together the plans for the visit as the forest trust only received confirmation when a press release was issued with the itinerary for the royal tour.

"The treewalk team are excited and my phone is going hot with 'good luck' and 'congratulations'."

Thomasen said he wasn't as nervous to be meeting the royals as he was while waiting to talk with Mike Hosking this morning.

​The couple will head back to Auckland before flying out on Thursday.