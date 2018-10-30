The TPP trade deal is set to become a reality with a sixth country, Australia, having lodged its ratification documents.

The deal will enter into force on December 30, Trade Minister David Parker announced this morning after receiving Australia's paperwork triggering a 60-day countdown.

New Zealand is the depositary of the deal, which was launched in 2008.

Now officially called the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement on Trans Pacific Partnership, the other countries that have ratified are Japan, Canada, Mexico, and New Zealand.

The countries yet to ratify are Chile, Malaysia, Peru, Vietnam and Brunei.

The deal will mark the first free trade deal for New Zealand with Japan, the third largest economy in the world, and Mexico and Canada.

The first round of tariff cuts for New Zealand exporters will take effect on December 30 and because of the timing, a second round will take place on January 1, 2019, Parker said.

That means the tariff reductions and increased exports will begin very early in 2019.

"New Zealand's ratification means that from day one our businesses will be able to take advantage of improved trading conditions and lower tariffs.

Following years of protest and debate, six countries have ratified the CPTPP and it will come into effect from December 30 this year. Photo / Lavinia Bishop

"Economic modelling shows exports, the New Zealand standard of living, and wages, will increase as a consequence," Parker said.

The CPTPP markets are collectively home to 480 million consumers and comprise 13.5 per cent of world GDP.

The United States led the TPP negotiations under President Barack Obama but withdrew from the deal after Donald Trump was sworn in as President in January 2017.

Negotiations among the remaining 11 countries were held throughout 2017 and a decision was made to continue without the US.