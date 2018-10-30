Armed police swooped on a passenger bus in central Wellington this morning in the hunt for an armed robber.

Police were searching for a man following the attempted robbery of an individual on a street in Berhampore. Shortly after 7am police received information he may have been on the bus.

"Initial information suggested the robbery may have involved a weapon, and armed police were deployed as a result," police said in a statement.

"Police spoke to a specific individual on the bus and established they were not the person being sought."

Staff took time to explain to the passengers and the driver why the bus had been stopped, and they able to continue their journey shortly after.

"Inquiries into the incident are continuing. It has not been confirmed if a weapon was involved. Anyone who was on the bus who would like to speak with someone further can contact police to be put in touch with Victim Support."