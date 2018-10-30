Emergency services are searching for three people near Mt Cook after an avalanche.

Rescue teams and rescue helicopters are responding to an avalanche on Mt Hicks this morning, a Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand spokesman says.

A locator beacon signal was received by the rescue co-ordination centre early this morning.

A spokesperson says two commercial guides and an experienced climber were swept away in an avalanche.

Advertisement

She says two helicopters, eight alpine cliff rescue people and an avalanche dog are out searching.

A helicopter with medical supplies is also on its way from Christchurch.

Mt Hicks, 3198m, is a mountain in the Southern Alps within the Mount Cook National Park.

An experienced climber has told the Herald "Mt Hicks is a mountain with seriously hard routes on it".

Avalanche Advisory New Zealand (AANZ) has warned of rapidly changing volatile spring conditions in the Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park area.

A spokesman said a high degree of caution was advised until 10am tomorrow.

Dangerous avalanche conditions, careful snowpack evaluation, cautious route-finding and conservative decision-making was essential from above 1400m, he said.

The incident follows the death of Caleb Jennings earlier this month.

The 31-year-old was seriously injured while climbing near Mt Harper, in Mid Canterbury, on October 22. He died in Christchurch Hospital three days later.

Jennings had been a member of the New Zealand Alpine Team.

More to come