A trap has been set with all the smells of home for a frightened dog refusing to come out of the Wainuiomata bush.

Lucas the cavoodle ran off into the bush around Moores Valley on Friday after getting attacked by another dog while on a walk with his owner.

A massive search has been under way ever since, with a helicopter set to join efforts yesterday until weather and paperwork delayed it.

But as searchers gathered to consider their next step, Lucas himself walked out of the bush.

The Search For Lucas Facebook page describes the dog "trotting up the road looking like he was just coming home from a wee stroll, still dragging his lead [albeit somewhat shorter!]".

About 100 people have been involved in the search for the dog lost in dense bush near Wainuiomata.

The relief was however short-lived, with Lucas running back into the bush as searchers ran down the hill towards him.

The next couple of hours were spent moving quietly through the area to try to find the pooch, but when that too was unsuccessful, a humane trap was set beside where he was last seen, complete with family clothing, food and a warm blanket.

A team from Animal Services have kept watch overnight, sitting in a car patiently waiting - and hoping - he'll come out and get in the trap.

More than 100 people have donated to a Givealittle page to pay for the helicopter and thermal cameras, raising $5664 as of Wednesday morning.

If Lucas does not come out on his own accord, the helicopter could be sent up today.