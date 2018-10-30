Prince Harry shared an intimate moment yesterday with an Auckland boy who waited with his grandmother to meet him at the Viaduct Harbour.

Standing next to the barricade fence, the Duke of Sussex was making the rounds when the young boy passed a letter to him.

Prince Harry took the letter with his right hand and tucked it safely inside his blazer as the boy's Nan told the Prince that, like him, her grandson had lost his mother.

"He really looks up to you," she explained, "because he lost his mother too."

Visibly taken aback, Prince Harry placed a hand on the boy's shoulder and asked him how old he was when his mother died.

"Nearly 1," his Nan replied.

"Nearly 1?" Prince Harry asked. "I can say don't you worry about having just one parent."

He took a moment to ask where the boy's father was and it was revealed the young man is cared for by his Nan.

Prince Harry continued the conversation with the boy, asking where he was from and if he was going to grow up and become an All Black.

He emphasised life would "always be all right" for the young man who had grown up not knowing his mother.

Princes William and Harry - seen here with Charles and uncle Earl Spencer outside Westminster Abbey on the day of Diana's funeral service - lost their mother in 1997. Photo / Getty Images

"I made it to 34 years old and life is great," he said.

"I have a beautiful wife, baby on the way, your life is going to be sorted, don't you worry about that."

Prince Harry and wife Meghan were in Auckland throughout yesterday, with their activities including a gumboot-throwing competition with local school children.

Prince Harry spoke with the young Auckland boy for around a minute. Photo / Bruno Batistela

Later in the day, about 4pm, the royal couple arrived in central Auckland for a walkabout, during which the Prince met the young man.

They finished the Auckland leg of their tour with a reception at the Auckland War Memorial Museum, hosted by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.