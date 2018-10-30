The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have arrived at the Auckland War Memorial Museum for a reception hosted by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

With cultural performances from Auckland's Pasifika community, guests are predominantly aged 17 to 25 and were invited for their significant contributions to their communities.

The crowd applauded when Prince Harry and Meghan arrived.

MCs for the event are Alistar Kata and John Pulu, who have asked guests not to give the royals gifts or take photos.

Ardern, accompanied by Auckland mayor Phil Goff, is wearing an ensemble by Kiwi designer Kiri Nathan.

The Duchess is wearing Antonio Berardi.

Ardern began her speech with an array of Pasifika languages and welcomed the royals to "the Land of the Long White Cloud, where a little bit of rain tends to fall from".

When referring to the Duke and Duchess, Ardern told the young, enthusiastic crowd, "You might think you're here to meet them, but they're here to meet you."

She continued, "We have a spirit here in Aotearoa NZ that's hard to capture, but I see it here in you, our young people."

Ardern thanked the royals for their warmth and their focus on mental health, saying "your willingness to speak so openly is a powerful message" in a country where most New Zealanders have lost loved ones to mental illness.

Harry opened his speech, hesitantly, with a long list of Pasifika greetings, which received applause.

He joked, "This is definitely the first time I've spoken most of those language so you'll have to excuse my pronunciation."

Harry said he and Meghan were enjoying their time in "one of the world's most diverse cities". During their tour they'd met "little Kiwis and big Kiwis".

Of the morning's engagement, he quipped, "If you're calling welly wanging or gumboot throwing a sport, maybe we should have a three-test series and see who comes out on top."

Of the event, Harry commended the PM for inviting these "arbiters of real change". He said of guests, "Meghan and I have enormous respect for you. Your generation is quite literally changing the world. Don't ever stop fighting."

After the speeches, the royals were treated to an energetic Pacific dance performance, which drew loud cheers and whoops from guests.

Harry tapped his foot and fingers throughout, while Ardern bobbed her head to the beat.

Harry, Meghan and the PM laughed at the cheeky dance moves, and applauded when it ended.

After the performance there was a meet-and-greet between the royals, Ardern, Phil Goff and a small group from Aotearoa Youth Leadership.

Harry commented on how "amazing" the dancers were and Meghan asked the group, "What issues are you working on?" Harry commended them for "making people more aware of the issues that matter to you guys".

Joanna Ji, a 21-year-old Auckland law clerk, posed a curly question about colonialism and how the monarchy was balancing its history with it relationship with indigenous New Zealanders.

She said, "Initially he seemed a bit evasive so I rephrased my question and I was satisfied with his answer. He made an analogy of his father being a big advocate for climate change when it wasn't conventional.

"He kept saying we need to keep being that voice and beating that drum. Meghan chimes in about being the voice of the generation. Ardern is a queen and was nodding along to show it was an important question, like, go on, child, speak your mind!"

Harry's full speech

Prime Minister, honoured guests, ladies and gentleman.

Talofa lava (Samoan) Malo e lelei (Tongan) Bula Vinaka (Fijian) Fakaalofa lahi atu (Niuean) Kia orana (Cook Islands) Tena koutou katoa (Maori)

This is definitely the first time I have spoken most of those languages, so I apologise if my accent wasn't any good, but I had to give it a go!

It's wonderful to be at an event celebrating diversity in one of the world's most diverse cities.

We've heard Auckland described as a multicultural melting pot by the sea. It's mix of people, cultures and languages is what gives this city its unique identity - its energy and vibrancy, its openness and welcoming spirit.

Thank you again Prime Minister for hosting me and my wife on our first visit to New Zealand as a couple - it's a place we've both visited separately and it has been a joy to return here together to enjoy this stunning country.

We're meeting little kiwis, we're meeting big kiwis, being treated to your fantastic food, culture and sporting activities - well if you can call welly-wanging or gumboot throwing a sport!

Perhaps we should have a three-test series and see who comes out on top... But tonight our focus is to acknowledge the outstanding young people here.

For both of us, one of the most rewarding things about travelling though four Commonwealth countries these past few weeks, has been the opportunity to meet young leaders who are making a significant difference within their own communities.

In my role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, it is a privilege to champion so many exceptionally talented young leaders across all 53 countries; your voices are being heard, and each and every one of you is making this change happen.

You should never doubt that. Because as I was reminded the other night, one of your own, Kate Sheppard once said, 'The rain that refreshes the parched ground is made up of single drops.'

Despite the world you've inherited, your approach is groundbreaking and forward thinking, with an optimistic outlook that is inclusive of community, both people and nature, and conscious of the value of our mental fitness and how this is the key to the cure.

You are arbiters of real change, and I must commend the Prime Minister in her approach and focus, in championing all of you.

It is incredibly inspiring to see you forging new paths, while staying rooted in your language, culture and heritage. Meghan and I have enormous respect for you, and I want to close by thanking you for all you are doing.

Your generation is quite literally energising the world and don't ever stop fighting for what you believe in.

Thank you.