Each weekday The Front Page keeps you up to date with the biggest news in New Zealand. Today it's a 6.2 earthquake shaking much of New Zealand, a man jailed for covertly filming AirBnB guests, and the eye-watering price of supercharged manuka honey. Hosted by Juliette Sivertsen.

A 6.2 quake has shaken much of the central part of New Zealand, hitting around 3.15pm.

The epicentre was 25km southwest of Taumarunui at a depth of 207km.

It was felt from South Canterbury to Hawkes Bay ... prompting temporary suspension of the sitting of Parliament

Advertisement

Checks have been underway in the Capital to ascertain whether the quake has caused any damage.

It is one of the largest earthquakes in New Zealand since a magnitude 7.8 tremor struck near Kaikoura in November 2016, which killed two people.

For more on this story, click here.

The judge who gave Karel Sroubek a second chance to stay in New Zealand, after arriving here on a false passport, is standing by his decision.



Sroubek imported 5kg of ecstasy and was sentenced two years ago.

But Immigration Minister Iain Lees Galloway used absolute discretion powers to grant Sroubek permanent residency.

Now retired, Judge Roy Wade, who heard the case about the false passport, told the NZ Herald he still believed Sroubek's story about fearing for his life.

But he says it's a "great shame" the Czech national used the clean slate to smuggle drugs into the country.

Sroubek told the jury in his trial he had fled his home in the Czech Republic in fear of corrupt police officers and a criminal after witnessing a murder.

For more on this story, click here.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was challenged over the case today, and her promise to lead the most transparent Government ever.

Jacinda Ardern cut off questions after refusing to say why they've made an exception in Sroubek's case.

But Simon Bridges says Sroubek's story is a fantasy and the Government's now painted itself into a corner.

The National leader says if he were Prime Minister, Sroubek would have been sent packing.

For more on this story, click here.

Close to a thousand protesters gathered outside Parliament to ask the Speaker to put Jesus Christ back into the parliamentary prayer.

They've been protesting against Trevor Mallard's decision to change the prayer which begins the day's session.

As it stands, the parliamentary prayer contains a reference to God. A spokesman for Mallard said this was more inclusive to all religions.

Today, protesters presented a petition that was received by National MP Alfred Ngaro and the Assistant Speaker Adrian Ruawhe.

For more on this story, click here.

Is there a toxic culture of bullying within the National Party ?

The Housing Minister thinks so. He's accusing Judith Collins of cyber-bullying a young couple that bought a KiwiBuild home.

National's Housing spokesperson tweeted a screen shot of one of their personal social media pages, and questioned whether they needed taxpayer support to buy a house, given they've travelled extensively

Phil Twyford says Collins made the couple the target of cyber trolls.

But Collins hit back on Twitter, saying she had not trolled anyone's online personal pages, and even applauded the young couple for buying a new home.

For more on this story, click here.

Rebel MP Jami-Lee Ross has broken his social media silence by thanking those who've sent him messages of support.

The Independent MP said he was "well looked after by the fantastic people at Middlemore" Hospital.

On medical advice he says he remains on leave but he's written to National giving them his proxy vote in Parliament to maintain the proportionality of the representation in the House.

For more on this story, click here.

Good news for Kiwis travelling to the UK, we're going to get easier access through UK airports.

British Chancellor Phillip Hammond has announced in his government's budget, they're making it a bit easier for New Zealanders to get across the border.

The move follows a chaotic summer for British airports, where passport control queues tailed for two and a half hours.

For more on this story, tune in to Newstalk ZB.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their penultimate day of their New Zealand tour, arriving to a sodden City of Sails.

Over a thousand people donned their wet weather gear and brollies to try catch a glimpse of Harry and Meghan, decorating the scene with everything from Union Jack bunting, feathers, and of course crowns and tiaras.

Earlier, the couple went head-to-head in a gumboot throwing contest, each captaining a team of schoolchildren at Redvale on the North Shore.

The couple also continued their conservation messages, dedicating the Carol Whaley native bush to the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy at an earlier engagement in Redvale.



For more on this story, click here.

If you've ever used Airbnb, this might make you feel a bit icky.

A Hastings prison officer has been jailed for more than four years for the covert filming of 34 women in the shower of his Hawke's Bay Airbnb.

36-year-old Tony Mark Greathead committed the offences between December and February in the Whakatu home where he lived with his wife and two children.

A total of 34 women - mainly aged under 30 - were filmed, and 11 videos were uploaded to a website.

Police say all victims were "shocked, ashamed, angered and degraded"... but Greathead told police there was no sexual element to his offending ... and that he had done it for the "thrill and risk of being caught".

For more on this story, click here.

Countdown supermarket shoppers will soon be eating free-farmed pork from Canterbury.

The supermarket announced all its fresh pork sold nationwide will now be 100 percent free-farmed and sourced from Patoa Farms in Hawarden.

For more on this story, tune in to Newstalk ZB.

A tourism company is one step closer to a glacier gondola on the West Coast.



The Department of Conservation has released its draft management plan for Westland Tai Poutini National Park, which leaves room for an amenities area near Franz Josef Glacier.

But Skyline Enterprises chair Mark Quickfall says they can only get their proposed gondola approved with support from stakeholders.

He says they're asking for feedback on the idea, and it's important to realise the gondola isn't on the glacier itself, but beside it.

Public submissions are open on the draft management plan.

For more on this story, tune in to Newstalk ZB.

New research from Otago University professors shows the effects of World War I may have lingered far longer than first thought.

A study revealing the health impacts of losing someone during the war, shows it created knock-on effects which resulted in people dying at a younger age towards the end of last century.

Lead author Professor Nick Wilson says there's evidence that health impacts on the families of military personnel continued to be felt by the following generation.

For more on this story, tune in to Newstalk ZB.

Christchurch company Manuka South is launching a rare manuka honey aimed at the tourist market.

But wait for it; it will cost $1800 for a 250g jar.

The ultra-high strength UMF 28+ limited reserve honey comes with rose gold gating and gold spoon, a sustainably sourced oak case, and a hand-signed certificate of authenticity.

For more on this story, tune in to Newstalk ZB.



That's the Front Page for today, Tuesday October 30, making sure you're across the biggest news of the day. For more on these stories, check out The New Zealand Herald, or tune in to Newstalk ZB.

You can subscribe to this podcast onApple podcasts here, and iHeartRadio here.

If you like to stay up to date on social media, you can find host Juliette Sivertsen on Twitter here.