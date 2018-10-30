Earlier this afternoon the North Island was struck by a moderate, 6.2 magnitude earthquake near the town of Taumarunui.

Meanwhile, some 290km away, Prince Harry and Meghan were preparing to meet and greet Auckland locals at the Viaduct Harbour.

International media was quick to react to the Royal couple "surviving" the shake which was felt throughout our nation.

The Express said there were no reports of the Duke or Duchess of Sussex being impacted by the earthquake.

"The quake struck near New Plymouth, New Zealand, just 162 miles from where the Royal couple are currently spending day three of the New Zealand leg of their tour," it wrote.

"There have been no reports either the Duke or Duchess have been affected by the quake, although it is likely the area close to them may have experienced aftershocks and tremors."

The Daily Star headlined the article: "BREAKING: Huge earthquake ROCKS New Zealand during Meghan Markle Prince Harry Royal tour".

It mentioned some flights in and out of nearby centres were prevented from landing as the ground shook and Parliament was suspended momentarily.

"The powerful quake struck close to New Plymouth on New Zealand's North Island, just 157 miles southwest of Auckland, where the couple are spending the third day of their tour," it wrote.

"Some flights in and around the epicentre were prevented from landing as the ground shook.

"New Zealand's parliament in Wellington was suspended as a result of tremors.

"The quake hit 63km (39 miles) east of New Plymouth, at a depth of 228km."

The Daily Mirror didn't beat around the bush, throwing in a dramatic "BREAKING" all in capitals at the start of the headline.

"BREAKING Earthquake strikes New Zealand north island where Meghan and Harry are spending last day Down Under," the headline reads.

It said the pair were currently on the North Island as part of their "marathon royal tour".

"An earthquake has struck on New Zealand's north island - where the Duke and Sussex are spending their last day Down Under," the Daily Mirror wrote.

"The 6.2 magnitude quake hit east of the city of New Plymouth, around 220 miles from Auckland where Harry and Meghan are."

The Daily Mail also mentioned the word "powerful" in the headline before focusing on the size and amount of people who felt the quake.

"The 6.7 magnitude earthquake hit near Taumarunui, about 280km south of Auckland, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are visiting," the Daily Mail reported.

"New Zealand's Parliament was suspended after the quake, and more than 15,000 people reported feeling it.

"The tremor was one of the largest felt in the country since a 7.8 magnitude quake struck near Kaikoura in the South Island in November 2016, killing two people."

Elsewhere, The Sun reported more than 9000 people had reported feeling the earthquake within 10 minutes of it striking.

"It struck at a depth of 193km about 35km south-west of Taumarunui," The Sun wrote.

"More than 9,000 had people reported feeling the quake within 10 minutes of it striking at 2.14am GMT."

Currently, both Prince Harry and Meghan are undertaking a meet-and-greet in a walkabout around Auckland's Viaduct.