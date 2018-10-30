Theoretical physicist, best-selling author and science communicator, Dr Michio Kaku, has returned to New Zealand as part of his 'The Future Of Humanity' tour. He is known as the co-founder of string theory which is the extension of the work from Einstein, and claims that it could explain everything about our universe. He spoke with NZ Herald reporter Chris Tarpey about aliens, artificial intelligence and his advice to young Kiwis with an interest in science.

With climate change, overpopulation and an increased questioning of well-established scientific truths, why should we be optimistic about the future?

When we think about climate change, overpopulation and nuclear proliferation - they are all problems we have to solve. But we should always keep in mind that we need an insurance policy, the option to create a new branch of humanity in outer space.

The dinosaurs did not have a space program and that's why they're not here today. They got wiped out and they didn't know what hit them. Soon we will have that option and it's a reason to be optimistic.

Advertisement

You made the bold prediction that in the next century we will make contact with an alien civilisation. Do you still stand by this prediction?

I certainly do. I think we will make contact with an extraterrestrial civilisation because we are already eavesdropping on hundreds of stars in outer space. Maybe one of these days we will hit the jackpot.

Dr Michio Kaku, the co-founder of string theory.

Elon Musk compares artificial intelligence with the dangers of nuclear war. Do you have the same concerns?

Yes but not for many, many decades. I think artificial intelligence in the short term will create jobs, prosperity and whole new industries. By the end of this century we could have a robot as smart as a monkey. Now monkeys are self-aware, they know they're not humans - they have a different agenda. When robots become as smart as monkeys we should put a chip in their brain to shut them off if they have murderous thoughts.

What particular field of science should Kiwi kids take a second look at?

We are entering the second golden era of space travel. The first era was great because we went to the moon but it cost too much money - it consumed five percent of the federal budget. Prices are now dropping and we have new blood coming in. From SpaceX, Amazon and Virgin Galactic - they're taking the reins and pushing it forward. We are going to go back to the moon, we are going to Mars and then on to Titan. Young people should look at space sciences.

For a theoretical physicist, what's the meaning of life?

Personally I think that it's too easy for someone to give you - from the sky - the meaning of life. You have got to earn it. You have to find your own way. It's simply too easy for someone to give you a book and say 'this is the meaning of life'. We have to struggle, get self-fulfilment and find our own meaning of life.

• Dr Michio Kaku's 'The Future Of Humanity' NZ tour starts this week, with shows at Auckland's Victory Convention Centre, Wellington's Michael Fowler Centre and Christchurch's Isaac Theatre Royal on October 31st, November 2nd and November 3rd respectively. Tickets are available at www.thisis42.com