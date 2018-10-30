Flights in and out of Wellington were impacted by the 6.2 magnitude earthquake near Taumarunui earlier this afternoon.

A social media user said it appeared two planes had aborted landing in Wellington following the quake, one from Auckland and another from Christchurch.

He tweeted the planes began looping around each other over the Cook Strait while they waited to land.

Looks like two planes from CHCH and Auckland aborted landing in Wellington after that shake #eqnz pic.twitter.com/JPag7om3VE — Hayden Eastmond-Mein (@h_yd_n) October 30, 2018

Meanwhile, a Wellington resident nearby said she saw one plane appear to abort landing and shoot straight over the airport before landing some time later.

She said the shaking lasted a minute before temporarily stopping and starting again.

Air New Zealand and Wellington Airport have been approached for comment.

