Court staff at the Hastings and Napier district courts will walk off the job at 3pm today.

The PSA this afternoon advised the Ministry of Justice of strike action to take place today at the Napier and Hastings District Courts for two hours from 3pm.

A statement from the union said the notice was given on behalf of all members of the union who are "party to the bargaining initiated by the union with the employer by notice dated 1 May 2018 and who are covered by the bargaining and are employed in the relevant part of the workplace or at any particular place or places where the work is carried on".

Today's action follows an unsuccessful attempt at mediation between the Justice Ministry and the PSA yesterday.

The ministry has offered a 3 per cent increase this year and a 3 per cent increase next year as well as a lump sum payment of $750 to PSA members.

However, the PSA has requested an increase of more than 13 per cent.

The union earlier said it also sought to close the gender pay gap for ministry workers.

The average female employee at the ministry was paid 15 per cent less than the average male worker, the PSA said.

It is a larger gender pay gap than the average public sector department of 12 per cent.