"I love Troy. I'm his mother, but I can't help him anymore."

That is what the mother of Troy William Bingley said after she was assaulted by her son who lashed out at her because he could not find his cigarettes.

Bingley is suffering with cancer for which he is receiving treatment. He appeared in Whanganui District Court for sentencing on Tuesday.

Judge Barbara Morris sentenced Bingley following convictions of male assaults female, assaulting a person with a blunt instrument and doing wilful damage.

"You were at home with your mother. You couldn't find where your cigarettes were and you became agitated at her," Judge Morris said.

"You began yelling at her and then hit her over the head a number of times with your open palm."

Bingley's mother told her son to stop hitting her, however, he said that if he hit her again, next time it would be with an elbow and he demonstrated how he would do that.

Another male present at the address intervened telling Bingley to stop hitting her.