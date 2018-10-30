Jami-Lee Ross has revealed he is preparing to return to Parliament.

The Botany MP, who has been expelled from the National Party, has also written to his former colleagues offering them his proxy vote in Parliament.

"I appreciate all the recent messages of support," he said on Twitter today.

"I was well looked after by the fantastic people at Middlemore, and grateful for their care.

Advertisement

"On medical advice I remain on leave, but have given National my proxy vote to ensure Botany continues to be represented in Parliament."

Ross wrote to National's senior whip Barbara Kuriger to offer his proxy vote to National to maintain party proportionality in Parliament.

If National accepted the offer of his vote, it would mean he would not be kicked out of Parliament under the new waka-jumping law because proportionality would be maintained.

In a statement, a National spokesman said: "The National Party received a letter from Mr Ross late this morning offering to provide his proxy vote to the National Party.

"We will consider his offer."

Meanwhile Ross' office has been packed up from out of the third floor accommodation of the National Party in Parliament House and moved across the road.

I appreciate all the recent messages of support. I was well looked after by the fantastic people at Middlemore, and grateful for their care. On medical advice I remain on leave, but have given National my proxy vote to ensure Botany continues to be represented in Parliament. pic.twitter.com/GFxzJ9eyZ2 — Jami-Lee Ross (@jamileeross) October 30, 2018



Speaker Trevor Mallard yesterday would not comment on whether he had held discussions with Ross about any return to Parliament.

"Any discussions I have with Members of Parliament are confidential," Mallard said.

Mallard also declined to comment on whether there had been any consideration given to putting in safeguards at Parliament to minimise Ross' contact with any women who have complained about his behaviour.

"If I had approaches they would be confidential and any arrangements would be too."

Mallard confirmed that Ross, whose office had been on the third floor of Parliament House which houses most of the Opposition National Party, had been moved.

"He's been shifted to Bowen House. That happened, yep."

A spokesman for National said: "Jami-Lee Ross is no longer a National MP and therefore no longer has an office in the National Party's office area."

It is understood Ross' office has been set up on the eighth floor of Bowen House, which also houses Act leader David Seymour.

Bowen House, which is across Bowen St from the main parliamentary precinct, houses a number of ministers and MPs who do not have accommodation either in the Beehive or the Parliament building.

Ross quit two weeks ago, alleging a party donation had been mishandled. He laid a complaint with police, but evidence he made public did not appear to back up his allegations. National's caucus voted unanimously to expel him.

He has vowed a return to Parliament as an independent MP but is reportedly focused on his mental health at present.