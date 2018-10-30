Wellington bus drivers have come off their indefinite strike today ahead of mediation with Tranzit.

Some bus drivers have been striking since last week due to failed negotiations between the Wellington Tramways Union and bus operators.

But union secretary Kevin O'Sullivan said today drivers returned to work from 2 o'clock this morning.

"Right from the start of this process, before the new contractor was appointed, we've been telling the regional council to protect drivers' terms and conditions. We have been warning of industrial action for months," he said.

"We have a straightforward claim for people who work at Tranzit's Tranzurban operations to have the same terms and conditions as those working at NZ Bus' Wellington operations.

"Same job, same council, same deal is a fair claim and it's one we asked the regional council to make a bottom line in their tendering process right at the start. They didn't listen.

"If we can't settle this we may be forced to take more industrial action, we don't want to create difficulties for Wellington commuters, but the huge public support we've had shows they know what's happening here and they're on our side."

During the course of the strike action around 120 services in the Wellington region were cancelled, he said.

Tranzurban managing director Paul Snelgrove said he was pleased there was an end to what he believed was a "premature strike", given there had only been two bargaining meetings when the strike notice was issued, and mediation talks had already been initiated.

"The purpose of the strike itself was confusing for the majority of our drivers. Expecting union members to strike for five weeks was simply unfair," he said.

"Even though the impact of the strike was minimal, we do thank commuters for their patience and understanding. They were put out needlessly, but it's good that the union is now prepared to be reasonable and come back to the negotiating table. We're hoping the mediated talks on Wednesday provide for a constructive way forward for everyone concerned."