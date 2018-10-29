A special commemorative stamp collection has been created to mark the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first visit to New Zealand as a couple.

The stamp, released by NZ Post, features official photos of the royal couple's adventures in New Zealand, during which they have travelled to Wellington, Abel Tasman National Park and Auckland.



NZ Post Head of Stamps and Coins Simon Allison said following the success of the Royal Wedding stamp release earlier this year, this issue was likely to be in demand.



"Royal stamps are always really popular, and Harry and Meghan are two of the most popular royals," Allison said.

"It's great to celebrate their first trip to New Zealand together, although both have visited here before on their own.



"Harry in 2015 and Meghan in 2014, on a road trip with her friends.

"Meghan described her time here as 'magical' while Harry said his trip to Aotearoa was 'epic fun' and he 'can't wait to return'."



There is huge interest in the couple both here and in the UK, perhaps even more so when the news broke on this tour that the couple are expecting their first child, he said.

Advertisement

"We sought early Palace approval of the stamp design in order to get the 'pick of the photos' from their tour onto the stamps and to Kiwis, and to royal fans everywhere, as quickly as possible, and while they're still here."



The Royal Visit 2018 stamps are available for sale online at nzpost.co.nz/royal visit, and will be in selected Post Shops and franchise stores from tomorrow.