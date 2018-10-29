The office of Jami-Lee Ross has been packed up from out of the third floor accommodation of the National Party in Parliament House and moved across the road.

Speaker Trevor Mallard yesterday would not comment on whether he had held discussions with Ross about any return to Parliament.

"Any discussions I have with Members of Parliament are confidential," Mallard said.

Mallard also declined to comment on whether there had been any consideration given to putting in safeguards at Parliament to minimise Ross' contact with any women who have complained about his behaviour.

Advertisement

"If I had approaches they would be confidential and any arrangements would be too."

Mallard confirmed that Ross, whose office had been on the third floor of Parliament House which houses most of the Opposition National Party, had been moved.

"He's been shifted to Bowen House. That happened, yep."

A spokesman for National said: "Jami-Lee Ross is no longer a National MP and therefore no longer has an office in the National Party's office area."

It is understood Ross' office has been set up on the eighth floor of Bowen House, which also houses Act leader David Seymour.

Bowen House, which is across Bowen St from the main parliamentary precinct, houses a number of ministers and MPs who do not have accommodation either in the Beehive or the Parliament building.

Ross quit two weeks ago, alleging a party donation had been mishandled. He laid a complaint with police, but evidence he made public did not appear to back up his allegations. National's caucus voted unanimously to expel him.

He has vowed a return to Parliament as an independent MP but is reportedly focused on his mental health at present.